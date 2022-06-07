NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 356,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

