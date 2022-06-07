Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.41. 44,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

