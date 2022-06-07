NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 7th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of NeuroSense Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of NRSN stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.18.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06).
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
