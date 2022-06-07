Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.