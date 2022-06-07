New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

