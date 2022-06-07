NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce $152.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $633.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.87 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

