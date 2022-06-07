NFTb Hits One Day Volume of $304,447.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $304,447.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00160908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00531357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00378665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029815 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

