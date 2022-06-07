NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,124,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. 100,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

