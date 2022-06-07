Nimiq Price Hits $0.0014 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and $256,526.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,779.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.66 or 0.05963979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00207493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00625550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00586965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071166 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,985,712,204 coins and its circulating supply is 9,418,712,204 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

