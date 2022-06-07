Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.64. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $611.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after buying an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

