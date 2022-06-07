North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.44. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.