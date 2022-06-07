Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

