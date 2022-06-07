NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

