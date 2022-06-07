Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. Novanta has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

