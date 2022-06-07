Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Novavax has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.