Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Novavax has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $277.80.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.