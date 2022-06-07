NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $186.77. 619,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,343,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $466.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

