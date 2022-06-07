NXM (NXM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,788.00

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $392.88 million and $7,788.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $60.30 or 0.00192809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001600 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,791,459 coins and its circulating supply is 6,515,655 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

