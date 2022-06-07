O3Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01746814 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00117277 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00429992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars.

