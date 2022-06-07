OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Down 12.3%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) fell 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

