Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 1%

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.20). 30,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 670,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.21).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 192,135 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £215,191.20 ($269,663.16).

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

