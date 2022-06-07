Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 7.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 114,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,982,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 214,323 shares of company stock worth $478,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ocugen by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 344.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 760,306 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

