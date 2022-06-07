Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364,848 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 2.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 46,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,233. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $276.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.80.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

