Oddz (ODDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00161487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00417051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.