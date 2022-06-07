Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKTA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.00 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

