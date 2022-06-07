Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

