Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce $26.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.65 million and the lowest is $26.39 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) posted sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OLK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 179,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.96. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

