Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $21.55 on Friday. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

