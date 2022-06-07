ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 12,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,460 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

