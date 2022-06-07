ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 371,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

