Ontology 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $266.21 million and $24.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000293 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00217932 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

