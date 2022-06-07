Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

OOMA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.67 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

