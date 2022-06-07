Oppenheimer Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

