Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

