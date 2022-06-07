Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $28.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 8,233,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,998. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.44. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

