PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,026. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
