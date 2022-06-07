Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,785. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$31.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.43.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

