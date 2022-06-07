PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

