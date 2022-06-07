Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $26.07

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $26.81. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 145,967 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

