Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $10,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

