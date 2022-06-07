PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $195,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

