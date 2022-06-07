Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 370,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,694,798. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

