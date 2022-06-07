Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

