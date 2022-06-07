Phore (PHR) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $126,324.36 and $5.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,027,143 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.