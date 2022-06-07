Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

