Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MAV opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.