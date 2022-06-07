Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $316.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.78. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 538,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,216,000 after purchasing an additional 268,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.