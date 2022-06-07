Piper Sandler Trims Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price to $37.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

DCOM opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

