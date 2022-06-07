PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.72

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.72, but opened at $36.85. PLDT shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

PHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PLDT by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

