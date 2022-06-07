PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.72

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.72, but opened at $36.85. PLDT shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
PHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PLDT by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.