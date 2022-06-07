Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Up to $84.76

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.76, but opened at $87.50. Plexus shares last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 1,049 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $139,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Plexus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

