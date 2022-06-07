Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

